Parian Global Management LP Sells 361,745 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Parian Global Management LP reduced its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,745 shares during the quarter. SI-BONE makes up about 1.9% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.77% of SI-BONE worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 306,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,128. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,153,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,690,397. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

