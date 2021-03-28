Parian Global Management LP Sells 839,717 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Parian Global Management LP lowered its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839,717 shares during the quarter. Repay comprises 3.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parian Global Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of Repay worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repay by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $22.86. 487,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

