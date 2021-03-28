Parian Global Management LP Takes $5.81 Million Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000. Lux Health Tech Acquisition comprises about 1.5% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000.

LUXAU stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,952. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

