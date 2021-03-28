Parian Global Management LP Takes Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000. Everi accounts for 1.7% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parian Global Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of Everi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Everi by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,905. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

