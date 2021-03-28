Particl (PART) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Particl has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $56,193.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00022467 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,784,616 coins and its circulating supply is 9,746,973 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.