Paxos Standard Hits Market Cap of $914.93 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC on major exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $914.93 million and approximately $45.73 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 912,997,890 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.