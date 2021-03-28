PayBX Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last Week (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PayBX token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PayBX

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Token Trading

