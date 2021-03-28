PAYCENT (PYN) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $551,121.61 and approximately $1,715.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.86 or 0.00622183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024307 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

