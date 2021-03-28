PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 215,359 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.56% of PBF Energy worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in PBF Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 36,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PBF Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in PBF Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 66,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

