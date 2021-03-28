PEAKDEFI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $369,144.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $40.39 million and $369,144.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.24 or 0.00621135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024369 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,271,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,637,840 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

