Peercoin Reaches Market Cap of $14.09 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $14,740.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000458 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,848,853 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

