PegNet (PEG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $980,615.32

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $980,615.32 and $3,388.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 72% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00057375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00220769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.74 or 0.00883221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00050668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00028281 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

