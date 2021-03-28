Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of Penske Automotive Group worth $32,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

