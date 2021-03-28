pEOS Hits 1-Day Volume of $78.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $78.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00057779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00220355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.00880663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00028275 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.