PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $652.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,830. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

