PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,251,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.96% of PerkinElmer worth $476,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,428 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,803,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after acquiring an additional 400,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $129.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

