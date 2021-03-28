Perlin Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Perlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Perlin has a total market cap of $69.51 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perlin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.75 or 0.00629061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.