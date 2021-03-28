Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $721,841.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $23.90 million and $721,841.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.00874963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00078475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028106 BTC.

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

