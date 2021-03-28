Perpetual Protocol Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.25 or 0.00013151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $158.09 million and $33.11 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00220081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $489.48 or 0.00887479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00079122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028719 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

