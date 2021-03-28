Perry Creek Capital LP Acquires Shares of 2,293,589 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,293,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,335,000. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 6.2% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perry Creek Capital LP owned 0.97% of Park Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 942,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 320,934 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 927,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 606,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 271,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,464,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 102,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 2,603,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,944. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

