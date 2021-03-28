Perry Creek Capital LP Buys New Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 563,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Perry Creek Capital LP owned approximately 0.43% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 45,037 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. 1,360,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,257. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.