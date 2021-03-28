Perry Creek Capital LP Invests $7.02 Million in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 386,047 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. Customers Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perry Creek Capital LP owned 1.22% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 292,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,075,138 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

