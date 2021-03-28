Perry Creek Capital LP Invests $70.70 Million in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,614,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,697,000. Outfront Media comprises about 11.1% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Perry Creek Capital LP owned approximately 2.50% of Outfront Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

OUT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.11. 1,471,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

