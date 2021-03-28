Perry Creek Capital LP Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. The Chefs’ Warehouse comprises 0.2% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perry Creek Capital LP owned about 0.14% of The Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 426,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,651. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.