Perry Creek Capital LP Makes New $21.26 Million Investment in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,398,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,260,000. Amerant Bancorp comprises 3.3% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perry Creek Capital LP owned approximately 3.32% of Amerant Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTB stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.31. 48,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,462. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $771.67 million, a P/E ratio of 305.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $60.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

