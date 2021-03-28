Perry Creek Capital LP Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,000. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. comprises about 3.0% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perry Creek Capital LP owned approximately 0.38% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,848,000 after acquiring an additional 183,348 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 192,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASR traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.94. 72,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $207.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.82 million. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

