Perry Creek Capital LP Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,000. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 0.9% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perry Creek Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 71,723 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

HST traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,753,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,386. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.