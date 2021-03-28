Perry Creek Capital LP Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,703,000. Alphabet comprises about 11.1% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $7.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,024.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,063.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,777.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

