Perry Creek Capital LP Purchases Shares of 698,168 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 698,168 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,240,000. Performance Food Group makes up 5.2% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Perry Creek Capital LP owned about 0.52% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,034 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 810,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,701. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

