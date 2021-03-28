Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the February 28th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:PSTH opened at $24.43 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.