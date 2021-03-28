Peter Kent Sells 30,000 Shares of Chilean Metals Inc. (CVE:CMX) Stock

Chilean Metals Inc. (CVE:CMX) Director Peter Kent sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,000.

CMX traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 364,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,357. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. Chilean Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55.

Get Chilean Metals alerts:

About Chilean Metals

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and iron deposits. It owns 100% interest in Zulema property covering an area of approximately 4,300 hectares situated in the Atacama mineral belt in Chile's 3rd region; Palo Negro and Hornitos properties that covers an area of approximately 9,000 hectares located in the Atacama Province of Chile's 3rd region; and Tierra de Oro property covering an area of approximately 5,667 hectares located in the Chile's prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Chilean Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chilean Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.