Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 85,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,373. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

PEYUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.53.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

