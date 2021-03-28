Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 382.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866,600 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pfizer worth $133,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 27,944,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,622,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

