Phantasma Energy Trading 29.3% Higher This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $90,963.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.35 or 0.00869923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00078786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00029288 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 44,540,866 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

