Phantasma Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001450 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $80.64 million and $770,404.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,414.18 or 0.99729003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034889 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001782 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

