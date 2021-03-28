Phantomx Trading Up 139.1% This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 160.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 139.1% higher against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $53,895.10 and approximately $196.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.38 or 0.00360607 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00029003 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.53 or 0.05300857 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.