Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Up 228.9% in March

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 228.9% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

PHAR stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

