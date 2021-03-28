Phoenixcoin Price Up 9.5% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $303.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,034.69 or 1.00023193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00299344 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.00359275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.68 or 0.00650970 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00089364 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,230,437 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.