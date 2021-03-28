Phoneum Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $323,959.35 and approximately $13,833.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.00612736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024209 BTC.

About Phoneum

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,184,150,410 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.