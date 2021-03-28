Phore (PHR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,094.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Phore has a total market cap of $11.62 million and $22,094.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024147 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,644,909 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

