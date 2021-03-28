PIBBLE Market Capitalization Hits $115.02 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $115.02 million and $3.58 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.50 or 0.00621017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024232 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,347,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.