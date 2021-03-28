Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 9,890 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,334,000. Alphabet makes up about 7.2% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.98.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.73 on Friday, reaching $2,024.73. 1,398,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,331. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,063.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,777.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,075.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.