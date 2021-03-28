Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $25,369.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.69 or 0.00359664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.66 or 0.05413236 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,468,324 coins and its circulating supply is 426,207,888 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

