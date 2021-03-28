Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 244.9% in March

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 244.9% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MAV stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 149,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

