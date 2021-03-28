Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 244.9% in March

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 244.9% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MAV stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.