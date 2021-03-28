Piper Sandler Comments on Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

KRMD stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

