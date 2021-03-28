Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $54.59 million and approximately $60,859.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00257896 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061571 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00089518 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

