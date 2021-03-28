PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Tops $0.0945 on Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $8,269.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0945 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,502,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

