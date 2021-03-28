Pivot Token Price Hits $0.0007 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $1.03 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00612693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024075 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

