PIVX Price Reaches $1.63 on Top Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $105.98 million and approximately $57.95 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00002941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.