PIXEL Hits Market Cap of $88.64 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $88.64 million and $53.46 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,559.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $501.79 or 0.00903152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.00359769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00055466 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001419 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.